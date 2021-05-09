‘A precarious situation’: St. Bernards doctor reacts to COVID-19 surge in his home country

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Coronavirus cases in India continue to shatter records.
The South Asia country saw over 400,000 confirmed cases Friday and while the government there is rushing to find solutions, several here in Region 8 also have their eyes on what can be done.
“Most of the big metropolitan cities, big density populated cities have been affected badly to a point where there are no hospital beds for people to go to,” St. Bernards Dr. Abhijit Shivkumar said.
Dr. Shivkumar has lived in Jonesboro for 11 years, but his home is in Bangalore, India. He is currently the Director of the Internal Medicine Residency Program for the hospital.
He says it’s been nerve-wracking, hearing the news coming from India.
“It is scary, not only what you hear on the news but after talking with family and friends. It kind puts everything in a precarious situation,” Shivkumar said.
Friday, India reported a new record of 414,188 confirmed cases in the past 24 hours.
Shivkumar says he can’t ignore the crisis facing his home country, especially with several family and friends there.
“Obviously, it is really nerve-wracking when you’re here and you’re kinda helpless,” Shivkumar said. “My uncle just earlier this week had suffered stroke-like symptoms and there are no hospital beds available.”
The country is scrabbling for beds and even oxygen. The oxygen demand has jumped seven times as COVID-19 cases soar.
“The lack of oxygen not only just hampers the treatment plan, but it also creates panic in general populations that are not yet sick,” Shivkumar said.
The official daily death count has stayed over three thousand for the past ten days and experts believe that figure is an undercount. It has been a tough pill for Dr. Shivhumar to swallow.
“You want to do a lot of things. You can’t. You can’t travel there. There has been a complete travel ban. All you can do is just keep in touch with them and give them [family and friends] guidance,” Shivkumar said.
Guidance for a country that once was on a strict lockdown and had a low count of cases, Shivkumar says part of the reason they are seeing the surge is due to getting too relaxed.
“When the cases were surging here [United States], their [India] numbers were dropping. So that lead to some complacence among the public and the government itself and also the strict lockdown was very unpopular.”
While there isn’t much he can physically do, he says the “best thing everyone can do is get themselves fully vaccinated.”
He is even sending this message to those here in the States.
“We should not get complacent here and it will affect other nations if we don’t take steps. We might get back into a similar situation that we were late last year,” Shivkumar said.
