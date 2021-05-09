Severe weather, with hail, winds, tornadoes possible in Region 8 Sunday

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - There is a chance of severe weather in Region 8 Sunday, with large hail, damaging winds and possibly tornadoes in the forecast.
A storm system moved through Region 8 Sunday morning but the rains with the storm have moved out.
The thunderstorms moved through western Arkansas Sunday morning. According to Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry, instability is starting to rise and will give fuel for storms to fire up and intensify into Region 8.
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Stone, Searcy, Izard, Baxter and Van Buren counties until 12:30 p.m. Sunday.
Region 8 News Chief Meteorologist Ryan Vaughan also gave an update on the weather.
There is also the possibility of significant hail, especially in the southern part of Region 8.
Castleberry said the severe threat will start around lunchtime and go through into the afternoon hours, with most of the storms expected to leave by 5:00 p.m. or 6 p.m. Sunday.
