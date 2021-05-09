4 wanted after gunfire erupts at Main Event in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Authorities are investigating an aggravated assault after several suspects became disruptive at Main Event on Appling Thursday night.
Memphis Police Department says four people were being escorted out of the family business when they became irate. One suspect allegedly destroyed several items, another grabbed an employee and slammed him to the ground punching him, and two of the suspects pointed handguns at several customers and employees.
According to MPD one of the suspects went as far as firing the gun through the front door of the business. No one was struck.
Investigators say the suspects fled the scene in a dark-colored sedan and a dark-colored SUV.
The suspects are described below:
- Suspect #1 is a black male in his 20′s, medium build, short hair, wearing a white shirt with Nike design on the back and black jogging pants with a white stripe on the sides.
- Suspect #2 is a black male in his 20′s, thin build, with short twits or dreads in his hair, wearing a black jacket and black pants, armed with two black handguns, one of which had a large drum magazine.
- Suspect #3 is a black female in her 20′s, medium build, shoulder-length blond hair, wearing a white jacket top, a plaid skirt, pink shoes, armed with a small handgun.
- Suspect #4 is a black female with long black hair, wearing a black shirt, blue jean jacket, and gold hair clip in her hair.
MPD says no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
