Arkansas gas prices jump 3 cents in past week

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As COVID-19 cases drop, gas prices in Arkansas and across the country rise.
According to GasBuddy.com’s daily survey of 1,826 gas stations in the state, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded rose 2.9 cents in the past week to an average price of $2.71.
That’s 4.8 cents higher than a month ago and $1.24 higher than a year ago.
The national average price rose 4.5 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.95.
Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, attributes last week’s jump to an increase in COVID-19 recovery.
However, he cautions the cyberattack that shut down the Colonial Pipeline could become a “major challenge” for fuel delivery.
“If the pipeline returns to service in the next day or two, the challenges will be minimal,” he said. “But if full restart doesn’t happen by then, we’re likely to see a slight rise in gas prices.”
More importantly, he said a delay would create challenges for motorists needing fuel in Georgia, Tennessee, the Carolinas, Virginia, Northern Florida, and surrounding areas.
“I’m hopeful the situation will quickly improve as multiple levels of government are involved,” De Haan said. “This may become a nightmare should it continue just ahead of the start of the summer driving season.”
