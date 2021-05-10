Arkansas State baseball travels to #1 Arkansas

The Red Wolves head to Fayetteville winners of 6 of their last 8. Liam Hicks leads the Sun Belt with a .398 batting average and a .523 on base percentage. Texarkana native Tyler Jeans will get the ball for Arkansas State. It’ll be his 3rd start against a SEC team this season. Jeans pitched 4 innings and scattered 2 hits April 13th at Mississippi State. He got the loss on May 4th at Ole Miss.