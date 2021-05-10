Arkansas State baseball travels to #1 Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State and Arkansas haven’t faced off that much over the years.
The 1987 NIT matchup in Fayetteville and the 2005 Women’s NIT in Jonesboro are certainly legendary tales of lore. Recent encounters have come in men’s rugby and women’s soccer.
First pitch is Tuesday at 6:30pm at Baum-Walker Stadium for the first baseball meeting between Arkansas State and Arkansas. You can watch the game on SEC Network +.
The Red Wolves head to Fayetteville winners of 6 of their last 8. Liam Hicks leads the Sun Belt with a .398 batting average and a .523 on base percentage. Texarkana native Tyler Jeans will get the ball for Arkansas State. It’ll be his 3rd start against a SEC team this season. Jeans pitched 4 innings and scattered 2 hits April 13th at Mississippi State. He got the loss on May 4th at Ole Miss.
The Razorbacks are atop the national polls for the 11th straight week. Kevin Kopps tops the NCAA with a 0.85 ERA this season.
