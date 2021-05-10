A Better Region 8: Protecting your personal data

(KAIT) -News over the weekend that hackers shut down one of the largest cross-country gasoline pipelines should be concerning.
If it’s not operational in a few days, gas prices could spike in the southeast, but that’s not the concerning part.
The nation’s largest pipeline system was hacked and shut down. Our government has an idea who was behind it.
While cyberattacks on infrastructure are rarely successful, experts say they fight off constant attempts.
Businesses around Region 8 have also been the victims of cyberattacks.
Your personal data is under constant attack, too. It also happens more than you know.
From emails with suspicious links and attachments to your personal--and likely stolen--information shared on the dark web, you are under attack 24/7.
The best advice is to change your passwords often and make them hard for anyone to guess.
That means your password cannot be the word “password” or 1-2-3-4. Your initials and birthday are out, too.
If someone has your personal information, chances are hackers will try that first.
This is not a new problem, but a growing one. To help, we have several links with tips at kait8.com and on the app. Just look for the “A Better Region 8” section.
Hackers are smart, so let’s outsmart them.
