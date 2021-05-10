Court hearing location, new bike trail to be discussed in Hoxie meeting

HOXIE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Hoxie City Council will discuss an ordinance that affects where court will be held Tuesday night.
The ordinance would allow Hoxie to do what it had been doing already, holding hearings at the Lawrence County Courthouse.
It’s all part of a statute requiring court to be held in specific locations in the county. With the state’s new district court system, cities will have to transition to the new system, combining the district courts into a state court.
Mayor Dennis Coggins said he believes the new system will benefit the city.
“Not having to have a courtroom and putting up a courtroom and all this and that, I believe it’s going to be a lot better for the cities,” Coggins said. “This is slowly putting us all in line with state court.”
The man who requested the ordinance was Third Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Jerrod Slayton, and the ordinance will be heard in Black Rock and Portia as well.
A judge serving in the new system told Region 8 News the ordinance would make the court hearing process smoother, and it’s all part of getting their districts in line with the new system.
Also on the agenda for the meeting is an ordinance annexing part of Minturn into the town with the hopes of adding a nine-mile bike trail.
“[This is] lining us up to where the state of Arkansas will let us have the old highway from here to Minturn for our bike and walk trail,” Coggins said. “It’s to make sure the City Council members know what we’re doing, and how much it’s going to cost us.”
Coggins added he believes another ordinance could be passed this year, discussing the possible annexation of the town of Minturn into Hoxie.
