Crowley’s Ridge College men’s basketball signs Rivercrest alum Cullen Brown

Cullen Brown, a 6′7 forward from Wilson, AR has signed to continue his college basketball career at Crowley’s Ridge College.
Brown played in 19 games last season at Arkansas State University Mid South.
Brown played his prep basketball at Rivercrest High School where he helped the Colts to a state championship while averaging 10.9 points and 7.2 rebounds per game and shooting over 60% from the field and over 70% from the free throw line. Brown earned All-Conference honors as a senior and was also named to the All-Tournament team at the 34th Annual Kell Classic.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.