Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 9, 2020 at 7:42 AM CDT - Updated May 10 at 5:57 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health is monitoring the spread of COVID-19 daily.

As of 5:55 p.m., Monday, May 10, according to the ADH website, there were:

  • 337,586 total cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
    • 264,190 confirmed cases
    • 73,396 probable cases
  • 329,713 recoveries
  • 2,053 active cases
    • 1,436 confirmed active cases
    • 617 probable active cases
  • 5,764 total deaths
    • 4,579 deaths among confirmed cases
    • 1,185 deaths among probable cases
  • 169 currently hospitalized
    • 79 in ICU
    • 41 on ventilators
  • 3,578,231 people total have been tested
    • 8.8% positive PCR tests
    • 15% positive antigen tests
  • 3,227,390 people have tested negative

The counties with the highest new cases added as of Monday, May 10:

  1. Pulaski: 17
  2. Benton: 8
  3. Lonoke: 7

“We recognize Arkansans’ concerns about this illness, and we are committed to keeping the public informed with as much information as we have about the virus, while also protecting the privacy of individual patients,” the ADH stated in a March 2, 2020 news release.

Region 8 counties reporting positive cases of COVID-19 include:

County Total Active Recovered Deaths Negatives
Baxter 3,178 29 3,045 104 22,401
Clay 1,766 18 1,698 50 18,862
Cleburne 1,979 8 1,896 74 23,383
Craighead 13,450 115 13,154 180 126,580
Crittenden 6,070 50 5,922 96 44,987
Cross 1,948 6 1,892 50 16,966
Greene 6,117 27 6,012 77 51,163
Independence 3,759 8 3,627 124 44,224
Jackson 3,223 5 3,179 38 27,714
Lawrence 2,119 17 2,059 43 16,402
Mississippi 5,854 37 5,710 107 42,466
Poinsett 3,167 12 3,078 77 29,127
Randolph 2,118 18 2,053 47 21,318
St. Francis 3,591 15 3,534 42 32,114
Sharp 1,601 11 1,544 46 18,405
Stone 990 5 955 30 12,510
White 8,001 61 7,820 118 55,727
Woodruff 648 3 632 13 8,843

Nursing Homes: For the latest report on COVID-19 cases among Arkansas nursing home residents and staff, click here.

The ADH has released an interactive map of COVID-19′s spread throughout the state, including the number of cases, recoveries, and deaths by county.

It can also be viewed here.

For a national county-by-county interactive map, based on per capita COVID-19 cases, go here: https://bit.ly/COVIDpercapita »

For questions concerning the coronavirus, the ADH has established a call center staffed by health care providers.

Between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., those with urgent and non-urgent questions should call 1-800-803-7847.

After 4:30 p.m., urgent calls needing an immediate response should call 501-661-2136.

[ ADH COVID-19 Dashboard ]

For the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on COVID-19, click here.

