FedEx Ground to hire hundreds in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - FedEx Ground is looking to add thousands of positions throughout the U.S, the company announced Monday.
The company is looking to add 900 team members to meet its “surging demand for Market-Leading E-commerce Services” at its Memphis location.
Positions are available for package handlers and could lead to full-time job opportunities.
Position benefits include:
- Competitive wages with day, night and weekend shifts available
- Wide range of benefits after a minimum threshold of service, including medical, dental and vision coverage, paid time off, holiday pay and tuition reimbursement
- Paid parental leave
- Employee discounts on cell phone service, groceries, car purchases and more
Applicants must be at least 18 years old to apply with no minimum education requirements.
For more information on available positions and how to apply, please visit https://groundwarehousejobs.fedex.com/.
