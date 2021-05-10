Former Austin Peay & UConn OT Robert Holmes signs with Arkansas State

Austin Peay OT Robert Holmes (#66) signed with Arkansas State football Monday afternoon. (Source: Austin Peay Athletics)
By Chris Hudgison | May 10, 2021 at 9:48 PM CDT - Updated May 10 at 9:49 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Butch Jones continues to comb the transfer portal to find new Red Wolves.

Offensive tackle Robert Holmes signed with Arkansas State this afternoon. He lined up in 6 games for Austin Peay spanning the fall of 2020 and the spring of 2021. The Florida native landed on the All-OVC 2nd Team.

It’s Holmes’ 2nd opportunity in FBS. He played in 24 games for UConn in 2018 and 2019.

Recent Arkansas State Football Signees or Commits From FBS/FCS

*: Participated in 2021 Spring Practice

OT Robert Holmes (Austin Peay)

WR Akeem Hayes (Kentucky)

DL John Mincey (Tennessee)

LB Charles Willekes (Michigan State)

QB James Blackman (Florida State)

WR Te’Vailance Hunt (TCU) *

WR Khyheem Waleed (Boise State) *

DE Thurman Geathers (Louisville) *

DE Joe Ozougwu (North Texas) *

RB Alan Lamar (Yale) *

QB Brady Martin (Rhode Island) *

WR Adam Jones (Central Michigan) *

P Jacob Enns (Western Carolina) *

