Former Austin Peay & UConn OT Robert Holmes signs with Arkansas State

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Butch Jones continues to comb the transfer portal to find new Red Wolves.
Offensive tackle Robert Holmes signed with Arkansas State this afternoon. He lined up in 6 games for Austin Peay spanning the fall of 2020 and the spring of 2021. The Florida native landed on the All-OVC 2nd Team.
It’s Holmes’ 2nd opportunity in FBS. He played in 24 games for UConn in 2018 and 2019.
Recent Arkansas State Football Signees or Commits From FBS/FCS
*: Participated in 2021 Spring Practice
OT Robert Holmes (Austin Peay)
QB Brady Martin (Rhode Island) *
WR Adam Jones (Central Michigan) *
P Jacob Enns (Western Carolina) *
