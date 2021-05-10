International Studies student wins D.A.R.E essay contest

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - D.A.R.E students across Jonesboro participated in another year of essay writing contests.
The winner was announced Monday.
Each school in the city had one winner and all those winners competed for the first place prize.
McKenzie Gordon, fifth grader at International Studies, was announced as the winner of the contest.
She told us a little bit about her essay.
“Why I dared people not to do drugs and it was mainly like details not to, because they can hurt your body,” says Gordon.
Gordon received a plaque and an iPad donated by Fergus Orthodontics as her prize. This is the second year a student at International Studies won the entire essay contest.
