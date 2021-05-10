Johnson and Johnson vaccine clinics resume in Northeast Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With several Johnson and Johnson vaccine clinics happening in Region 8, we spoke with Dr. Shane Speights on continued concerns after the vaccine pause.
Dr. Speights, the Dean of the New York Insititute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine at Arkansas State University, says there is nothing to worry about.
He says the Centers for Disease Control and Federal Drug Administration took the proper steps to look more into the data behind those rare blood clots and did not see much correlation between the vaccine and the blood clots.
“The system worked the way it was supposed to. They stopped up, looked at the data, felt comfortable with what they were seeing and said this probably isn’t related at all to the vaccine. Let’s go ahead and move forward. That was the appropriate response and that is what you would hope would happen,” says Speights.
Speights also mentioned that data showed more people getting those blood clots naturally than the vaccine being the cause.
