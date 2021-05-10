JPD conducts speed enforcement downtown

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - You better slow down when driving downtown. The Jonesboro Police Department has extra officers patrolling on Main and Union street this week.
Police Chief Rick Elliott says you should put yourself in others’ shoes. He says many people work and shop downtown, and the last thing they want to worry about is getting run over.
“The downtown area is one of our great assets, and we want to protect that. We want people to be able to walk, move back and forth across the street without being in fear of being run over,” said Elliott.
Elliott says the biggest problems they see are drivers not yielding to pedestrians at crosswalks, driving so quickly they do not see pedestrians, people do not allow themselves enough time to stop, or one lane will stop, but the other lane keeps moving, causing a close call.
Seth Harmon works at Gearhead Outfitters and says crossing the streets is a daily battle.
“Definitely with our store with walking across the street all day, it has definitely been a known problem to all of our employees, so I’m glad that there is being something done to manage it,” said Harmon. “We have definitely seen some near misses with some of my coworkers.”
JPD says that pedestrians have been hit downtown before, something that is completely preventable if you slow down.
Elliott says that speeding is a problem all over Jonesboro, and officers are working in other areas to reduce that problem, but it takes everyone doing their part.
