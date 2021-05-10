May 10: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Monday, May 10. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
After a stormy Sunday across Region 8, the weather will be very quiet for several days.
It will also be a little cool for this time of year with temperatures staying below average for several days.
We will have some sunshine, but also some clouds at times.
Any rain chances this week are very, very low.
News Headlines
With hundreds of thousands of people in his home country being infected every day with COVID-19, one Region 8 doctor says the situation is “precarious.”
With fewer families stepping up to help, officials say Arkansas is in the middle of a foster care crisis.
Police are investigating claims that two days after he was attacked by bullies at school a 12-year-old boy died.
