Medical helicopter called to Jonesboro crash

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A medical helicopter is responding to a crash with “very serious injuries” in North Jonesboro.
Jonesboro E911 Director Jeff Presley says the crash happened in the 300 block of East Word Street.
The Bill’s Cost Plus Supermarket parking lot at East Johnson Avenue and Main Street is set up as a landing zone.
Presley says to avoid the area.
According to Jonesboro police, the crash happened when a driver hit another driver and fled the scene on foot, with one drive being airlifted.
Region 8 News has a reporter on the scene; we will keep you updated.
