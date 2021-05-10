Memphis in May returns with world championship barbecue cooking contest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Soon, you’ll be able to smell the return of Memphis in May!
“Excited to be back in Tom Lee Park with the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest. Downtown Memphis is going to smell like a barbecue restaurant yet again,” said Randy Blevins, Memphis in May vice president of marketing and communications.
One of Memphis’ most anticipated events is back. The World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest kicks off Wednesday with the big showdown Saturday.
“It was very important for us to be able to host the barbecue cooking contest this year, so we worked with the Shelby County Health Department and put together a set of protocols, which they approved,” Blevins said.
Blevins says there are about 140 changes to the event this year. The most notable change is reduced capacity. The limit is set at 9,500 people every day that includes teams and the public.
People should purchase tickets online. No tickets will be sold at the gate.
