Twenty-nine student athletes earn degrees as Arkansas State holds 2021 Spring Commencement

Arkansas State University held its 2021 Spring Commencement ceremony Saturday at Centennial Bank Stadium, and 29 additional student-athletes representing 14 of the Red Wolves’ intercollegiate sports have earned their degrees.
The most recent group of A-State student-athletes to receive their degrees competed in the sports of baseball, men’s and women’s basketball, women’s bowling, football, women’s soccer, women’s tennis, men’s and women’s indoor and outdoor track & field, men’s and women’s cross country and volleyball.
The Red Wolves’ academic performance has reached an all-time high during record-setting years since 2014-15, each year setting a new school standard for all-department GPA. The 2019-20 academic year saw A-State’s all-department GPA rise to 3.48 that was the best in the Sun Belt Conference.
The Red Wolves’ list of May 2021 graduates includes:
Baseball: Brandon Anderson, Jaylon Deshazier, Andrew Leggo, Drew Tipton; Men’s Basketball: Marquis Eaton; Women’s Basketball: Maggie Mahan, Peyton Martin; Women’s Bowling: Lauren Bunting, Taylor Davis; Football: TW Ayers; Women’s Soccer: Hailey Furio, Bailey Gellis, Sarah Sodoma; Women’s Tennis: Amelia Guevremont, Shelby King; Men’s Track & Field/Cross Country: Henrich Herbst , Matthew Keown, Jacob Oury, Bennett Pascoe, Gregoire Saury, Alejandro Vargas; Women’s Track & Field/Cross Country: Megan Adams, Elizabeth Gillette, Allie Hensley, Jadyn Lewis, Pauline Meyer, Imani Udoumana, Babette Vandeput; Volleyball: Madison Brown
