Woman fell asleep while cooking before apt. fire

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro fire crews responded to an apartment fire Monday afternoon.
The Jonesboro Fire Department responded to a call of flames seen from a home around 4:40 p.m. on the 300-block of North Bridge Street.
Battalion Chief Brett Winstead said the fire only affected one apartment.
It began in the kitchen but spread to the living room.
Winstead added that a woman told JFD she was cooking and fell asleep when the fire broke out.
They contained the blaze to the kitchen and living room, leaving smoke damage in the bedrooms.
No injuries were reported.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.