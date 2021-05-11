AAA: Memorial Day holiday travel expected to increase 60%

(KFVS) - AAA expects travel over the 2021 Memorial Day holiday to increase 60 percent from last year.
More than 37 million people are projected to travel 50 miles or more from home from May 27 through May 31 this year.
Nearly 2.5 Americans will fly, nearly 12 million will travel by car and 237,000 are expected to travel by other modes, including bus and train.
AAA said they have seen a significant increase in online traffic and bookings for hotels and car rentals as the summer travel season gets underway.
“As more people get the COVID-19 vaccine and consumer confidence grows, Americans are demonstrating a strong desire to travel this Memorial Day,” said Paula Twidale, senior vice president, AAA Travel.
The increase in more traveler could also be influenced by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) recently updated guidance that fully vaccinated people can travel domestically at low risk to themselves.
AAA is urging those who do travel to take pandemic safety measures.
Gas prices nearing or at the $3/gallon average is not expected to deter drivers over the holiday weekend.
“We typically find when pump prices increase, travelers look for more free activities or eat out less while on vacation, but still take their planned trips,” said AAA spokesperson Jeanette C. McGee.
Last year, only 23 million traveled, which is an all time low since AAA started tracking the travel data in 2000.
Compared to pre-pandemic numbers, nearly six million fewer will hit the road, take a train or fly than in 2019.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.