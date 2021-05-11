Angry residents speak out against sanitation ordinance, building code violation

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - Trumann passed a sanitation ordinance that left some people upset on Tuesday night. A few people also spoke out over a violated building code.
Some residents say the sanitation ordinance is unfair to low-income individuals.
“We have many people that live in this town who are on fixed incomes, and you are bumping them up to six dollars and 50 cents a month,” Stephanie Vincent said.
Ordinance No. 2021 will increase people’s trash bills from $15 to $19.
Section 17 states:
Annually, a 3% increase shall be calculated, rounded up to the nearest penny, and added to the current sanitation charge in January of each year. The annual increase need shall be reviewed each year by the Trumann Public Works committee in October. The committee may recommend to forego the increase upcoming in January, and the council may vote also to forego the increase for the next fiscal year if deemed necessary. Unless voted down by the council, the increase shall go into effect each year on Jan. 1.
Fines are also doubling to $100. They were previously 50.
“They, as a council, haven’t looked into people who have fixed incomes, people who are already suffering because of the pandemic we’ve gone through,” Vincent said.
The city argues that they must increase their price to continue service. They haven’t raised prices since 2012, and last year they were 87,000 dollars over budget.
Another proposed item was a mosquito ordinance that would add a $3 fee on people’s water bills. The council voted to take another look at that measure in a special meeting.
Several also spoke out, demanding the city correct their mistake over the city violating Section 10.01 C of the zoning code, “accessory buildings cannot exceed 800-square-feet without a conditional use permit.”
Lewallen says there is nothing the city can do legally, and private property laws come into play.
The council voted to put the violation on the next agenda to see what the city can legally do.
Region 8 News will continue to follow these issues and bring you the latest information.
