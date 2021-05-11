Angry residents speak out against sanitation ordinance, building code violation

Annually, a 3% increase shall be calculated, rounded up to the nearest penny, and added to the current sanitation charge in January of each year. The annual increase need shall be reviewed each year by the Trumann Public Works committee in October. The committee may recommend to forego the increase upcoming in January, and the council may vote also to forego the increase for the next fiscal year if deemed necessary. Unless voted down by the council, the increase shall go into effect each year on Jan. 1.