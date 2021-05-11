Arkansas SS Braxton Burnside named to All-SEC 1st Team

Haff ranked first in SEC-only games in wins (11), saves (4) and appearances (19) and fourth in strikeouts (79) and fourth in ERA (2.01) among pitchers who have thrown at least 80.0 innings. The Winter Haven, Fla. native was named a USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year Top 10 Finalist and two-time SEC Pitcher of the Week. She totaled seven complete games and recorded a complete game shutout in the season’s final week at LSU. During conference-only play, Haff threw 87.0 innings and struck out 79, compared to 15 walks, and held opponents to a .197 batting average. On Feb. 26, she threw the second no-hitter of her career against Texas Tech, and was one error away from a perfect game. Overall, Haff places fifth in the country in wins (23) and saves (5) and 30th in strikeouts (175). The right-hander was named to the All-SEC First Team for the first time in her career after being named All-SEC Second Team in 2018.