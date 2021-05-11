Arkansas State baseball falls to #1 Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A historic night in baseball ended in favor of the top ranked Diamond Hogs.
Cayden Wallace hit an opposite field grand slam to give #1 Arkansas the lead. A 5-run 5th inning fueled the Razorbacks to a 8-4 victory Tuesday night. Christian Franklin had an RBI double, Cullen Smith had 2 doubles and a RBI.
Blake McCutchen would get the Red Wolves on the board in the 7th with a RBI single. Arkansas stretched their advantage to 8-1 entering the 8th. Tyler Duncan would chip into the deficit with a two-run double. He would later score on an error to make it a 4-run ballgame.
Connor Noland entered the game in the 9th and shut the door for the Razorback victory. Lael Lockhart was the winning pitcher, he tossed 2 perfect innings in relief and struck out 3. Tyler Jeans got the loss. He tossed 4 shut out innings but was touched in the 5th.
