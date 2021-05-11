City works to add more walking trails

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Jonesboro is continuing to work on adding more walking trails across town.
A master plan is what the city is calling their plans to make walking, running, and riding a bike across the city safe and more accessible. They are doing that by adding more trails.
“It’s critical to our future. We want to retain people, we want to attract people and it’s things like this that make the difference,” says Bill Campbell, director of communications for the city of Jonesboro.
The finance committee had two resolutions on their agenda to allow the city to apply for grants for a new trail at Southside Park and a phase two trail at University Heights.
In the meeting, the finance committee voted to send two resolutions to the city council to apply for grants to fund the new trails.
“You can run and walk and you can find trials with treasure,” says Destinie Castleman.
“A walking trail would be amazing we are new to the area,” says Jessica Faldet, a new resident in the area.
Jessica Faldet just moved here from Wisconsin. She says going for a walk on a trail after a long day of home school would benefit her family.
“But we seek out walking trails, but lately all we’ve been seeing are trails at like Craighead, so that’s what we have been going for walking, but a walking trail here would be great because we are here almost everyday,” adds Faldet.
Campbell said it might take a while to get the grant for the trails, but they are excited about the future.
The plan for the trail at Southside Park is a 1-mile trail that will be near the far south end of the facility.
