Cleanup continues one week after storm

Mayor provides update on storm cleanup
By Region 8 Newsdesk | May 11, 2021 at 8:35 PM CDT - Updated May 11 at 8:35 PM

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) -The city of Walnut Ridge reminded residents Tuesday there is a location for limbs and tree debris only to be brought to after the May 4 storm.

According to a Facebook post, that location is the old Morgan building, 168 North Beacon Road, at the airport.

City officials said this is the only site individuals and non-city cleanup crews may bring tree debris to.

Storm damage clean-up is moving along, but unfortunately it is going to be a very slow process, taking considerable time...

For metal, wooden building material, or shingle debris, you can call Walnut Ridge City Hall at 870-886-6638.

“We are very thankful for your patience during this difficult time. And we would like to extend a big “Thank You” to all the volunteers and cities that have helped and continue to help us get back on track,” Mayor Charles Snapp said.

