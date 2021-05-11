Cleanup continues one week after storm

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) -The city of Walnut Ridge reminded residents Tuesday there is a location for limbs and tree debris only to be brought to after the May 4 storm.
According to a Facebook post, that location is the old Morgan building, 168 North Beacon Road, at the airport.
City officials said this is the only site individuals and non-city cleanup crews may bring tree debris to.
For metal, wooden building material, or shingle debris, you can call Walnut Ridge City Hall at 870-886-6638.
“We are very thankful for your patience during this difficult time. And we would like to extend a big “Thank You” to all the volunteers and cities that have helped and continue to help us get back on track,” Mayor Charles Snapp said.
