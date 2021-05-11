County officials seeking raises

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Craighead County Quorum Court is considering raises for county elected officials and employees in Monday night’s Public Service Committee meeting.
There was no opposition on officials and employees getting raises, but the committee tabled the discussion on how the raises should be dispersed, saying there should be a written policy.
Craighead County Judge Marvin Day says there are a lot of factors to consider, like tenure, which means writing the policy will take some time.
“We want to make sure they’re being compensated, fairly and reasonably, with everyone else in the county, both public and private,” Judge Day said.
The county judge mentioned the quorum court will also have to be “fair to the taxpayer”.
Based on the Johansen salary survey, the county would use $496,345.73 of taxpayer money to give all employees and elected officials.
County departments currently have their own internal policies for raises, but the quorum court would prefer if they were all under one uniform policy to ensure fairness.
Judge Day says the written policy should be brought before the court within the next couple of weeks.
