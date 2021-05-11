Crack shuts down I-40 bridge until further notice

I-40 bridge shutdown (Source: ARDOT)
By WMC Action News 5 Staff | May 11, 2021 at 2:54 PM CDT - Updated May 11 at 4:12 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The I-40 bridge is shutting down due to emergency roadwork.

According to Dave Parker with ARDOT, routine inspection revealed a crack in the structure of the bridge.

This is also causing major backups on the I-55 bridge as traffic is being diverted.

Traffic on I-55 is backed up due to I-40 lane closures. (Source: TDOT)

Construction crews will not be allowed on the bridge and will use drones to assess the damage, Parker confirmed.

“We have special drones coming in to get a closer look at it. The best way I can describe it is midway down. There’s kind of a box figure on the bridge and the top rong of that figure has a crack in it,” he said.

It’s unclear how extensive the structural crack is and how it happened, but officials will know more in a few hours.

Parker said the repairs could be completed in an hour or much longer.

The I-40 bridge will remain shut down until further notice.

