Crack shuts down I-40 bridge until further notice

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The I-40 bridge is shutting down due to emergency roadwork.
According to Dave Parker with ARDOT, routine inspection revealed a crack in the structure of the bridge.
This is also causing major backups on the I-55 bridge as traffic is being diverted.
Construction crews will not be allowed on the bridge and will use drones to assess the damage, Parker confirmed.
“We have special drones coming in to get a closer look at it. The best way I can describe it is midway down. There’s kind of a box figure on the bridge and the top rong of that figure has a crack in it,” he said.
It’s unclear how extensive the structural crack is and how it happened, but officials will know more in a few hours.
Parker said the repairs could be completed in an hour or much longer.
The I-40 bridge will remain shut down until further notice.
