A daily update on the coronavirus outbreak in Arkansas, as well as links to local and national stories, and tips on prevention and care.

Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 9, 2020 at 7:42 AM CDT - Updated May 11 at 6:36 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health is monitoring the spread of COVID-19 daily.

As of 6:35 p.m., Tuesday, May 11, according to the ADH website, there were:

  • 337,819 total cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
    • 264,292 confirmed cases
    • 73,527 probable cases
  • 329,950 recoveries
  • 2,043 active cases
    • 1,377 confirmed active cases
    • 666 probable active cases
  • 5,770 total deaths
    • 4,584 deaths among confirmed cases
    • 1,186 deaths among probable cases
  • 169 currently hospitalized
    • 81 in ICU
    • 44 on ventilators
  • 3,586,223 people total have been tested
    • 8.8% positive PCR tests
    • 14.9% positive antigen tests
  • 3,235,133 people have tested negative

The counties with the highest new cases added as of Tuesday, May 11:

  1. Washington: 30
  2. Benton: 29
  3. Pulaski: 26

“We recognize Arkansans’ concerns about this illness, and we are committed to keeping the public informed with as much information as we have about the virus, while also protecting the privacy of individual patients,” the ADH stated in a March 2, 2020 news release.

Region 8 counties reporting positive cases of COVID-19 include:

County Total Active Recovered Deaths Negatives
Baxter 3,177 24 3,049 104 22,428
Clay 1,767 14 1,703 50 18,896
Cleburne 1,980 9 1,896 74 23,415
Craighead 13,460 107 13,172 180 126,792
Crittenden 6,070 42 5,930 96 45,016
Cross 1,948 5 1,893 50 16,977
Greene 6,119 25 6,016 77 51,238
Independence 3,762 10 3,628 124 44,305
Jackson 3,223 5 3,179 38 29,238
Lawrence 2,119 13 2,063 43 16,504
Mississippi 5,856 36 5,713 107 43,052
Poinsett 3,167 8 3,082 77 29,162
Randolph 2,124 21 2,056 47 21,602
St. Francis 3,591 14 3,535 42 32,131
Sharp 1,603 13 1,544 46 18,480
Stone 991 4 957 30 12,521
White 8,008 59 7,829 118 55,774
Woodruff 648 3 632 13 8,844

Nursing Homes: For the latest report on COVID-19 cases among Arkansas nursing home residents and staff, click here.

The ADH has released an interactive map of COVID-19′s spread throughout the state, including the number of cases, recoveries, and deaths by county.

It can also be viewed here.

For a national county-by-county interactive map, based on per capita COVID-19 cases, go here: https://bit.ly/COVIDpercapita »

For questions concerning the coronavirus, the ADH has established a call center staffed by health care providers.

Between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., those with urgent and non-urgent questions should call 1-800-803-7847.

After 4:30 p.m., urgent calls needing an immediate response should call 501-661-2136.

[ ADH COVID-19 Dashboard ]

For the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on COVID-19, click here.

