Detective looks back on 25 years of service, high profile cases and what’s next

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One man has committed his entire life to serve and solve. Former Jonesboro Police Department Detective Vic Brooks has retired from the department after 21 years and 25 years in law enforcement.
“I wouldn’t change anything about it, and I would do it again in a heartbeat,” Brooks said.
Brooks started his career in Walnut Ridge in 1996. As a little “ole country boy from Lake City, Arkansas,” he had dreams of starting in a smaller community after watching his hometown heroes, Mr. Bill Hook, and Mr. Leon Golden.
“I recalled even then all those years ago that’s what I wanted to be one of these days, I wanted to be able to serve the public and be an example,” Brooks said.
In 2000, he moved to a larger department and worked as a patrolman at the Jonesboro Police Department and shortly after moved over to the Criminal Investigation Division.
That’s when he became one of Region 8 News’ go-to men for information.
From attempted rattlesnake robberies to arguably one of the highest-profile cases in the area, Marc Despain’s murder, Brooks has seen it all.
But, no matter how long it took to solve the cases, there was only one mission in mind.
“I just wanted to do a great job of everything that is expected of a detective, of someone that is working. You’re doing this for closure for the families,” Brooks said. “There’s no glory to my part at all. Those cases came about because of tragedies and that’s very heart touching.”
You may ask, what keeps a man in this business for so long? Brooks says you need respect and patience.
“The one thing that I always tried to do throughout my career is try to treat people with respect. There’s got to be respect in this business,” Brooks said
And even when the cameras were on him, he says you still have to take your time, turn over every stone and follow every lead.
“It’s not like on television where things got back from a crime lab in 24 hours. It takes time. You have to be very patient with this,” Brooks said.
But, as he walked out of the doors of JPD, he couldn’t stay away long.
He’s now walking the halls as the Investigator for the 2nd Judiciary District Prosecuting Attorney office.
A short two-day retirement, but he’s going into the new position with the same gratitude as if it was his first day in Walnut Ridge 25 years ago.
“To the citizens of Jonesboro and Craighead County, I want to thank them for allowing me to serve them for all these years. I’m still here. I’m still here. They know all they have to do is call me,” Brooks said.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.