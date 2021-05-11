Grizzlies clinch play-in with win over New Orleans

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Including Monday night, there are only four home games left for the Memphis Grizzlies in the regular season.
Monday’s game was against a team the Griz haven’t beaten in the last five meetings and nine of the last 11, the New Orleans Pelicans.
The Pels came to FedExForum shorthanded, without Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram, but they’re coming off a win at Charlotte Sunday. The Grizzlies have been anything but solid lately against teams without their stars.
Griz jumped out by 12 at the half and looked pretty strong scoring 30 plus in both quarters before the break.
But then the 3rd quarter happened and not much else for Memphis.
Memphis hits eight of nine free throws before the break, just two of 12 in the 3rd -- four of 14 total in the second half.
That allows the Pelicans to get back in the game. Mikeal Alexander Williams had his way with the Grizzlies. Getting to his left hand, his dominant hand at will, and Grizz couldn’t stop him, 18 for Williams.
Grizzlies score only 15 points in the 3rd and New Orleans takes a two-point lead.
Memphis finally counters with Ja Morant waking up in the final frame. Morant a personal 8-0 run to get the Grizzlies back in it -- 12 points, 12 assists for Morant.
Dillon Brooks picked up his game in the 4th and winded up with 23 points.
Memphis started going to the paint, Jonas Valanciunas gets his 47th double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds.
The big story for the Griz. Blocked shots.
Memphis ties a franchise record with 19 Blocks.
JV with five. Jeran Jackson, Jr. with four, to go along with 12 points and seven rebounds.
Brandon Clarke and Kyle Anderson with three apiece.
John Konchar a big effort off the bench with nine points, eight rebounds and a couple of blocks himself. Grizzlies pulled out a tough one.
The final score was 115-110. The win guarantees Memphis, at least, a spot in the Play-In Tournament at no worse than 10th -- 7-10 make it in.
The Grizzlies, now 34-33 next play on a back-to-back hosting the Dallas Mavericks Tuesday night at FedExForum.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.