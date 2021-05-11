Homeowner discovers colonies of bees inside roof

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro man was in for a surprise while remodeling his house, a surprise that’s been a problem for over 20 years.
Homeowner Kirk Merrill was renovating the house on West Matthews when he noticed a swarm of bees on the roof. When he went to investigate it, he discovered colonies of bees living inside.
“It was just a humongous thing,” Merrill said. “It was like something you see, you know, in a documentary.”
Merrill has lived in the home for two years. While he saw a few bees here and there, he didn’t know the extent of the problem.
“One early morning I got up there on a ladder,” Merrill said. “I just eased the piece of the board off and exposed the hive and looked in there and said ‘ok, well, definitely need to call a professional.’”
So he decided to call the Arkansas Beekeepers Association, ultimately bringing in beekeeper Doyle Ramey Tuesday morning.
“We know bees are endangered,” Merrill said. “I didn’t want to kill them.”
Within hours, tons of combs were removed.
“Right now I’ve already got two and a half gallons of comb out of it,” Ramey said early Tuesday afternoon. “There’s probably another 10 or 12 gallons of just comb. I don’t know how many — there’s probably going to be five or six pounds of bees in there once I get it cleaned out.”
As Ramey kept digging, he discovered more combs that he says have been at this location for decades. He said the shade of the combs potentially reveals how long bees have been living in a specific location.
“This colony of bees has been coming and going in this house, according to the owner, for 20 years,” Ramey said.
Ramey said he’ll take the bees back to one of his bee gardens, putting them in a hive. He said it’s all part of the effort to preserve the bee population.
“I just love trying to save the bees because once our honeybees are gone, one-third of our food is going to be gone,” Ramey said. “The honeybees are very important to us as humans.”
A sense of importance that Merrill has too. He said he’s not only happy to continue the work on his house without the colonies, but he’s also happy the bees will be in a better environment.
“Now we can pick back up where we left off,” Merrill said. “The bees can have a new home that’s not going to be hindered by me and I’m not going to be hindering them. They’ll get a better condo instead of an old house.”
Ramey said this is already the fifth house he’s worked on this spring. He added that if you have a similar problem, don’t try to handle it yourself.
He says to contact a pest control company or the Beekeeper’s Association.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.