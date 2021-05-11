Investigators: Hernando DeSoto bridge’s last inspection yielded ‘fair’ and ‘good’ ratings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The WMC Action News 5 Investigators are reviewing the Hernando DeSoto bridge’s last inspection after a crack was discovered in the structure Tuesday.
Highway bridges are federally required to be inspected every two years.
Records show the Hernando DeSoto bridge was last inspected in August 2019 with different parts of the bridge receiving different ratings.
The deck was rated “good” while the structure supporting the bridge was rated in “fair condition.”
A bridge is rated “fair” when the structure is sound but it may have cracking, minor section loss, breaking or erosion.
A spokesperson for the Department of Transportation says the Federal Highway Administration is aware of the crack found during Tuesday’s inspection and may provide financial or technical support to Tennessee and Arkansas if needed.
Maintenance is the responsibility of the states.
The Federal Highway Administration will investigate to determine what caused the crack to try and prevent it from happening again.
The bridge remains closed indefinitely until repairs can be made.
