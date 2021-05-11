Jackson County man starts new food delivery business

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - On the move is usually what 18-year-olds do when they graduate high school, but Newport native Nicholas Sides stayed put by becoming mobile.
Before Newport On The Move, delivery wasn’t an option for many restaurants in town.
But with the efforts of Sides, business is good on all fronts.
Nicholas Sides came up with the idea in February.
Newport On the Move is a company not unlike DoorDash and GrubHub that previously wasn’t available in the smaller town.
“Everyone around here has something like that,” Sides said. “Batesville has it, Searcy has it, Jonesboro has it. Why not Newport?”
It was a void that was obvious to fill, and pizzeria Fat Head Pizza saw sales increase.
He was making as much as an extra $500 a week from delivery sales.
“That’s probably two people on staff, half of one of our truck orders that we order twice a week.” said Marcus Hembury, owner of Fat Head Pizza. “So yeah that’s a big impact.”
Sides says that working with restaurant owners in the area has been smooth sailing because of how mutually beneficial his business is.
“I didn’t really have to convince the restaurants much,” Sides said. “I went to them and talked to them and they were like, it’s bringing them business. They’re always willing to work with me they just handed me their menu and said hey, go for it.”
Sides says the business has only been operating for a couple of weeks now and already brings about $2,000 a week to local restaurants.
He said he’s always working on getting more restaurants, including fast-food chains, involved.
