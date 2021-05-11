SEMO Food Bank helping fight food insecurity

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - On Tuesday morning, May 11 in Sikeston, crews with the SEMO food bank loaded up trucks for another food distribution.
“Whenever you look at feeding a large population of people, it takes a village,” said Lisa church, chief advancement officer at SEMO Food Bank.
This village is trying to find a solution to food insecurity and that means looking at why people don’t have access to food.
“Some of the counties that we serve, particularly those southern counties, they don’t have a lot of job opportunities in those counties. So, whenever people have trouble finding jobs then they have trouble feeding their families,” said Church.
Lisa Church, chief advancement officer of SEMO Food Bank, said that’s why they’re starting a new project aimed at providing job leads to the families they serve.
“We’re working on a program right now called the Community Accelerator; they are doing that program in Pemiscot county,” Church said.
The Pemiscot Acceleration Team will host a job fair/community resource day starting Saturday at Faith Temple Complex in Hayti, Missouri.
Along with the job fair, there will be an additional fun day for teenagers and children, as well as information about various community resources.
“You want to do more than just feed them. You want to help provide resources that will improve economic opportunities,” said Church.
As the SEMO food bank continues serving 70,000 people in 16 counties every month, Church hoped this new effort would give more people the ability to better provide for themselves and their families.
