Arkansas State baseball sweeps Sun Belt weekly honors

After a stellar weekend that included a series win over (RV) Georgia Southern, the Arkansas State baseball team swept both Sun Belt Conference weekly honors on Tuesday.
Junior third baseman Ben Klutts was named the conference Player of the Week while junior righty Will Nash was tabbed Pitcher of the Week after standout performances this past week. Klutts is A-State’s first Player of the Week since Alex Howard on May 22, 2017, while Nash becomes the first Red Wolf to earn the honor since Nate Alberius on March 26, 2019.
Klutts was named the league’s Player of the Week after recording multiple hits in all four games during the week, stretching his hitting streak to seven games. During that stretch, the Poteau, Oklahoma, native has recorded multiple hits in every game. He went 8-for-16 (.500) on the week, reaching base 10 times in 18 appearances while leading the Red Wolves with five RBI.
Klutts powered three extra-base hits, including homers at No. 9 Ole Miss and in Saturday’s series-clincher over the Eagles, slugging .938. He upped his batting average up to .323 while bolstering his team-best conference hitting clip to .368. Klutts currently ranks tied for third in the league with 14 doubles on the year.
While A-State’s four games on the week featured strong offenses, pitching stole the show during its weekend series versus Georgia Southern, highlighted by three quality starts. Nash was one of those, shining in his Saturday start to help clinch the series with his third straight quality start.
The Wheatley, Arkansas, native pitched six shutout innings, scattering six hits en route to helping the Red Wolves become the first team to shut out Georgia Southern since Feb. 22, 2020 – a stretch of 55 games. He was part of an A-State starting trio that only allowed four runs – two earned – to the hot-hitting Eagles in the entire series.
