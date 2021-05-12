Arkansas State catcher Liam Hicks added to Buster Posey Award watch list

A remarkable season thus far by Arkansas State junior catcher Liam Hicks is drawing national attention, as Hicks has been added to the watch list for the Buster Posey National Collegiate Catcher of the Year Award presented by the Kamerion Wimbley Foundation.
Hicks was one of nine catchers recently added to the official watch list, with semifinalists named on May 20 and finalists slated to be announced on June 7. The award was formerly known as the Johnny Bench Award before being renamed after the former Florida State catcher.
At the plate, the Toronto, Ontario, native is one of the top hitters in the Sun Belt Conference, entering A-State’s weekend series at Troy second in the league in hitting (.390) with 48 hits, five homers and 24 RBI in just 33 games. His batting average ranks 29th in the NCAA while he averages 1.45 hits per game, which is 51st nationally and second in the conference.
Hicks has been an on-base machine for the Red Wolves, reaching base in all but one of his 49 games played in his two seasons in Jonesboro. He currently leads the Sun Belt with a .513 on-base percentage which ranks 17th nationally. Behind the plate, Hicks is fielding at a .986 clip with only two errors to his credit.
For the latest on A-State Baseball, follow the team by liking Arkansas State Baseball on Facebook, as well as following the team on Twitter (@AStateBaseball) and Instagram (astatebaseball).
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.