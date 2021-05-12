Dollar Store coming to Bootheel town

HORNERSVILLE, Mo. (KAIT) - Community members were on hand for the placement of a sign for the new location of Dollar Store in Hornersville Wednesday.
Dollar Store will serve citizens in and around the Bootheel community with grocery and household items.
The store will be located in front of the former Edmonston Gin Company and Hornersville Auto and Tractor on Main Street, State Highway YY.
The store is expected to be completed and opened by November or December 2021.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.