Enjoy the Dry Weather

No rain chances expected until the weekend. Instead, expect sunshine and warmer temperatures. It’ll still be chilly the next few mornings with lows in the 40s. Highs in the 70s return Thursday and Friday. 80s are likely by Sunday or Monday. With the warmer weather, rain chances creep back up especially next week. Just a few downpours and showers over the weekend as most are expected to stay dry. We’re getting to that point of the year though where every shower or storm may have lightning with it. If thunder roars, head indoors until the downpour has passed. We’ll keep you updated on rain chances for next week though right now, each day may bring a chance of a few storms.