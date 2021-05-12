I-55 bridge becomes alternate route amid I-40 bridge closure

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Traffic is heavy today as drivers are zooming across the I-55 bridge.
This is the only path for drivers to cross the Mississippi River as the I-40 bridge remains closed due to a crack on the bottom side of the truss.
WMC Action News 5′s traffic team is working to help you with changes in commute.
The only way out of West Memphis, Arkansas into Memphis is to use I-55 southbound. Keep in mind, Riverside Dr. between Union Ave. and Georgia is closed and a section of A. W. Willis near N. 2nd St.
Police officers are stationed on several ramps/entrances: I-40 at Riverside Drive, I-40 east of the weigh station, I-40/I-55 (West Memphis).
Traveling in and out of downtown, drivers are urged to use North Parkway, Danny Thomas Blvd., Union Ave., Poplar Ave. or B. B. King Blvd.
Drivers should keep in mind that construction has closed one lane on I-40 eastbound near Ingram Blvd.
As of now, the drive time is averaging 45 minutes.
