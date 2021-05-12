May 12: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Wednesday, May 12. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Warmer and drier days are just around the corner for Region 8 thanks to quiet high pressure.
Wednesday will offer up filtered sunshine and highs in the mid-60s.
After a few chilly mornings in the mid-40s, expect a warming trend to near 80°F as we head into this weekend.
Our weather turns unsettled once again early next week, although exact timing of rain is unclear.
Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
Expect delays and detours if you’re heading to Memphis today after a crack shut down the I-40 bridge indefinitely. Aaron Castleberry is live from West Memphis with the latest.
New troubles for Trumann after the city council passed an ordinance that left some residents fuming.
A week after severe storms brought damaging winds, one Region 8 town continues to clean up.
Jurnee Taylor and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o'clock hour of Good Morning Region 8.
