Memphis in May kicks off with World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s an exciting day. After being canceled last year because of the pandemic, Memphis in May kicks off Wednesday with the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest.
Teams are already taking over Tom Lee Park to prepare for the big event.
Memphis team Pork Illustrated has been competing for 10 years!
Normally 230 teams compete but due to the pandemic, only 137 teams, a little more than half, are signed up this year.
If you want to go to Memphis in May you have to get your tickets online. No tickets will be sold at the gate.
Judging for the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest will be on Saturday.
