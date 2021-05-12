Memphis Zoo gets new baby reptiles Bonnie and Clyde

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Zoo has some rare baby reptiles crawling around the place named Bonnie and Clyde.
The zoo says the alligators are native to eastern China and are the only species of the alligator family that’s found outside the Americas.
They are also much smaller than American alligators, only growing up to about five feet long with a “more robust head,” according to Memphis Zoo.
With only 150 Chinese Alligators left in the wild, the species is listed as critically endangered. Memphis Zoo says Bonnie and Clyde are a part of a Species Survival Plan in an attempt to revive them.
You can visit the rare duo at the Herpetarium during your next visit to the Memphis Zoo.
