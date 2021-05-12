NFL to kick off Sept. 9, games set for KAIT

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers will attempt a repeat Sept. 9, facing the Dallas Cowboys with the game airing on KAIT-NBC.
The NFL announced its 2021 regular-season schedule Wednesday, with the season set to start Sept. 9.
There are several games set this year for KAIT-NBC, while the Monday night, Sept. 13 game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Las Vegas Raiders will air on KAIT-ABC.
The Sunday Night Football schedule on KAIT-NBC this year includes:
- Sept. 12: Bears at Rams
- Sept. 19: Chiefs at Ravens
- Sept. 26: Packers at 49ers
- Oct. 3: Buccaneers at Patriots
- Oct. 10: Bills at Chiefs
- Oct. 17: Seahawks at Steelers
- Oct. 24: Colts at 49ers
- Oct. 31: Cowboys at Vikings
- Nov. 7: Titans at Rams
- Nov. 14: Chiefs at Raiders
- Nov. 21: Steelers at Chargers
- Nov. 25 (Thanksgiving): Bills at Saints
- Nov. 28: Browns at Ravens
- Dec. 5: 49ers at Seahawks
- Dec. 12: Bears at Packers
- Dec. 19: Saints at Buccaneers
- Dec. 26: Washington Football Team at Cowboys
- Jan. 2: Vikings at Packers
- Jan. 9: TBD
The Super Bowl this year will also be on KAIT-NBC on Feb. 13.
