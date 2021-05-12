NFL to kick off Sept. 9, games set for KAIT

The NFL season kicks off Sept. 9 with the Dallas Cowboys facing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. (Source: Mark Lagrange)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | May 12, 2021 at 8:23 PM CDT - Updated May 12 at 8:51 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers will attempt a repeat Sept. 9, facing the Dallas Cowboys with the game airing on KAIT-NBC.

The NFL announced its 2021 regular-season schedule Wednesday, with the season set to start Sept. 9.

There are several games set this year for KAIT-NBC, while the Monday night, Sept. 13 game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Las Vegas Raiders will air on KAIT-ABC.

The Sunday Night Football schedule on KAIT-NBC this year includes:

  • Sept. 12: Bears at Rams
  • Sept. 19: Chiefs at Ravens
  • Sept. 26: Packers at 49ers
  • Oct. 3: Buccaneers at Patriots
  • Oct. 10: Bills at Chiefs
  • Oct. 17: Seahawks at Steelers
  • Oct. 24: Colts at 49ers
  • Oct. 31: Cowboys at Vikings
  • Nov. 7: Titans at Rams
  • Nov. 14: Chiefs at Raiders
  • Nov. 21: Steelers at Chargers
  • Nov. 25 (Thanksgiving): Bills at Saints
  • Nov. 28: Browns at Ravens
  • Dec. 5: 49ers at Seahawks
  • Dec. 12: Bears at Packers
  • Dec. 19: Saints at Buccaneers
  • Dec. 26: Washington Football Team at Cowboys
  • Jan. 2: Vikings at Packers
  • Jan. 9: TBD

The Super Bowl this year will also be on KAIT-NBC on Feb. 13.

