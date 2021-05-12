Police searching landfill as former deputy awaits hearing on gun charge

GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - As a former reserve deputy waits to appear Wednesday morning before a judge on federal weapons charges, investigators are searching a Greene County landfill looking for evidence.
Sources tell Region 8 News the search is related to last week’s arrest of 40-year-old Jason Wolfenbarger of Paragould.
We are told the Paragould Police Department’s drug dog has been brought to the scene to assist in the search.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Allison Bragg said Wolfenbarger is accused of the sale or transfer of a firearm to a certain person.
He will appear virtually before a federal judge at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 12.
Bragg said the investigation is ongoing. She did not say if he would face further charges.
Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation arrested Wolfenbarger at his home on Thursday, May 6, and took him to the Craighead County Detention Center where he’s remained ever since.
Prior to his arrest, Wolfenbarger was employed as the executive director of the Northeast Arkansas Solid Waste Management District. During an emergency meeting on Friday, May 7, the board of directors voted to fire him.
Additionally, Wolfenbarger served as a reserve deputy with the sheriff’s office.
However, Sheriff Steve Franks told Region 8 News that Wolfenbarger had not worked with his agency in several months.
“Mr. Wolfenbarger had a full-time job that he did every day and he was listed as a reserve here in Greene County,” Franks said. “He hadn’t worked as a reserve in probably four or five months.”
