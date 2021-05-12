Shooting near ‘mini park’ injures 3 in Poplar Bluff

Shooting near ‘mini park’ injures 3 in Poplar Bluff
Poplar Bluff Police said multiple shots were fired on Mary Street between Garfield and Alice Streets on Tuesday evening, May 11. Three people were injured. (Source: Poplar Bluff Police Department)
By Marsha Heller | May 12, 2021 at 9:29 AM CDT - Updated May 12 at 9:39 AM

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KFVS) - A shooting investigation is underway in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

Police said an argument led to multiple shots being fired on Mary Street between Garfield and Alice Streets, also known as the ‘mini park’ area, on Tuesday evening, May 11.

The first officer arrived to the scene shortly after 6:30 p.m. and found a person on the ground with a gunshot wound and two others injured.

One victim was flown to a St. Louis hospital with critical injuries.

The second victim was transported by ambulance to a St. Louis hospital and the third was taken to a Cape Girardeau hospital. The severity of their injuries is not known at this time.

According to Poplar Bluff Police Chief Danny Whiteley, officers found multiple weapons, money and drugs at the scene.

There is no suspect information at this time, as the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.