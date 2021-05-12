2021 State Baseball Tournament Central

The road to Benton begins on the diamond. The State Softball Tournament starts Thursday in Jonesboro, Morrilton, Ashdown, Carlisle, & Izard County.
We’ll update this page with matchups involving NEA teams.
5A State Baseball Tournament (Jonesboro)
Thursday, May 13th
10:00am: Greene County Tech vs. Little Rock Christian
10:00am: Batesville vs. Benton
12:30pm: Marion vs. Jacksonville
3:00pm: Jonesboro vs. Sylvan Hills
4A State Baseball Tournament (Morrilton)
Thursday, May 13th
12:30pm: Pocahontas vs. Bauxite
Friday, May 14th - Quarterfinals
3:00pm: Valley View vs. Harrison/Camden Fairview winner
3A State Baseball Tournament (Ashdown)
Thursday, May 13th
10:00am: Harding Academy vs. Fouke
10:00am: Palestine-Wheatley vs. Danville
12:30pm: Walnut Ridge vs. Camden Harmony Grove
3:00pm: Pangburn vs. Ashdown
5:30pm: Rose Bud vs. Benton Harmony Grove
2A State Baseball Tournament (Carlisle)
Thursday, May 13th
10:00am: Rector vs. South Side Bee Branch
12:30pm: Buffalo Island Central vs. Conway St. Joseph
5:30pm: McCrory vs. Salem
1A State Baseball Tournament (Izard County)
Thursday, May 13th
10:00am: Mammoth Spring vs. Ouachita
3:00pm: Viola vs. Hermitage
5:30pm: Izard County vs. Taylor
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.