2021 State Baseball Tournament Central
By Chris Hudgison | May 12, 2021 at 5:01 PM CDT - Updated May 12 at 5:01 PM

We’ll update this page with matchups involving NEA teams.

5A State Baseball Tournament (Jonesboro)

Thursday, May 13th

10:00am: Greene County Tech vs. Little Rock Christian

10:00am: Batesville vs. Benton

12:30pm: Marion vs. Jacksonville

3:00pm: Jonesboro vs. Sylvan Hills

4A State Baseball Tournament (Morrilton)

Thursday, May 13th

12:30pm: Pocahontas vs. Bauxite

Friday, May 14th - Quarterfinals

3:00pm: Valley View vs. Harrison/Camden Fairview winner

3A State Baseball Tournament (Ashdown)

Thursday, May 13th

10:00am: Harding Academy vs. Fouke

10:00am: Palestine-Wheatley vs. Danville

12:30pm: Walnut Ridge vs. Camden Harmony Grove

3:00pm: Pangburn vs. Ashdown

5:30pm: Rose Bud vs. Benton Harmony Grove

2A State Baseball Tournament (Carlisle)

Thursday, May 13th

10:00am: Rector vs. South Side Bee Branch

12:30pm: Buffalo Island Central vs. Conway St. Joseph

5:30pm: McCrory vs. Salem

1A State Baseball Tournament (Izard County)

Thursday, May 13th

10:00am: Mammoth Spring vs. Ouachita

3:00pm: Viola vs. Hermitage

5:30pm: Izard County vs. Taylor

