2021 State Softball Tournament Central

The road to Benton begins on the diamond. The State Softball Tournament starts Thursday in Mountain Home, Morrilton, Ashdown, Carlisle, & Izard County.
We’ll update this page with matchups involving NEA teams.
5A State Softball Tournament (Mountain Home)
Thursday, May 13th
10:00am: Searcy vs. Benton
12:30pm: Marion vs. Sylvan Hills
3:00pm: Greene County Tech vs. Little Rock Christian
3:00pm: Mountain Home vs. Sheridan
5:30pm: Paragould vs. Beebe
4A State Softball Tournament (Morrilton)
Thursday, May 13th
10:00am: Brookland vs. Dardanelle
12:30pm: Westside vs. Star City
5:30pm: Valley View vs. Farmington
3A State Softball Tournament (Ashdown)
Thursday, May 13th
10:00am: Harrisburg vs. Smackover
12:30pm: Bald Knob vs. Glen Rose
5:30pm: Hoxie vs. McGehee
5:30pm: Rivercrest vs. Ashdown
2A State Softball Tournament (Carlisle)
Thursday, May 13th
10:00am: Cotter vs. Parkers Chapel
10:00am: Tuckerman vs. Riverside
12:30pm: McCrory vs. Melbourne
3:00pm: Salem vs. Carlisle
5:30pm: East Poinsett County vs. Quitman
1A State Softball Tournament (Izard County)
Thursday, May 13th
10:00am: Hillcrest vs. Taylor
3:00pm: Bradford vs. Scranton
5:30pm: Armorel vs. Emerson
5:30pm: Mammoth Spring vs. Bradley
