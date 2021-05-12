2021 State Softball Tournament Central

By Chris Hudgison | May 12, 2021 at 4:50 PM CDT - Updated May 12 at 4:50 PM

The road to Benton begins on the diamond. The State Softball Tournament starts Thursday in Mountain Home, Morrilton, Ashdown, Carlisle, & Izard County.

We’ll update this page with matchups involving NEA teams.

5A State Softball Tournament (Mountain Home)

View bracket here

Thursday, May 13th

10:00am: Searcy vs. Benton

12:30pm: Marion vs. Sylvan Hills

3:00pm: Greene County Tech vs. Little Rock Christian

3:00pm: Mountain Home vs. Sheridan

5:30pm: Paragould vs. Beebe

4A State Softball Tournament (Morrilton)

View bracket here

Thursday, May 13th

10:00am: Brookland vs. Dardanelle

12:30pm: Westside vs. Star City

5:30pm: Valley View vs. Farmington

3A State Softball Tournament (Ashdown)

View bracket here

Thursday, May 13th

10:00am: Harrisburg vs. Smackover

12:30pm: Bald Knob vs. Glen Rose

5:30pm: Hoxie vs. McGehee

5:30pm: Rivercrest vs. Ashdown

2A State Softball Tournament (Carlisle)

View bracket here

Thursday, May 13th

10:00am: Cotter vs. Parkers Chapel

10:00am: Tuckerman vs. Riverside

12:30pm: McCrory vs. Melbourne

3:00pm: Salem vs. Carlisle

5:30pm: East Poinsett County vs. Quitman

1A State Softball Tournament (Izard County)

View bracket here

Thursday, May 13th

10:00am: Hillcrest vs. Taylor

3:00pm: Bradford vs. Scranton

5:30pm: Armorel vs. Emerson

5:30pm: Mammoth Spring vs. Bradley

