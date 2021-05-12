Thieves steal catalytic converters from 5 city vehicles

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A locked storage building housing city-owned vehicles was no match for determined catalytic converter thieves.
Police say the culprits just cut through the wall.
Jeff Presley, E911 director, reported the theft Tuesday afternoon to Jonesboro police.
According to the initial incident report, sometime between April 18 and May 11, someone entered the storage building on Strawfloor Road and removed the catalytic converters from five city-owned vehicles, including a 2014 Mercedes-Benz SUV.
The value of the stolen parts was placed at $1,500.
Apparently, according to the incident report, the thieves cut the aluminum siding wall to gain entry.
The report did not provide a description of the possible suspect/s nor did it say if surveillance video captured the crooks in action.
