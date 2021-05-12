Verizon to improve data speed in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Over several months, Verizon customers in Jonesboro have been plagued with slow data speed, something the company says is “due to demand exceeding capacity.”
Within the next two or three weeks, network upgrades will happen in the southern parts of Jonesboro and throughout the summer to areas south of the airport, downtown, and other city areas.
“These enhancements will improve the experience in the short term,” according to Diana Alvear, media and corporate communications at Verizon.
The company plans for the long term include “building additional small cell antennas” to improve speed and capacity for customers.
