ArDOT: “This fracture had potential to become a catastrophic event.”

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Transportation held a press conference Wednesday, updating the status of the I-40 bridge that connects Arkansas and Tennessee.
During the press conference, Arkansas Department of Transportation Director Lorie Tudor said national experts have been called in to evaluate the crack, and once complete a remedy will be determined.
“The bridge is nearly 50 years old, and the constant movement and use are taking its toll on the bridge,” Tudor said.
Deputy Director & Chief Operations Officer Rex Vines explains that the crack was found in two beams that horizontally support the entire bridge. This crack did not appear in the previous inspection.
The last inspection was in September 2020. Officials say I-40 is a “fracture-critical bridge” which means it’s inspected annually.
ArDOT says they’re unable to provide much information on the timing of repair because they are still awaiting the diagnostics.
Tennessee and Arkansas are coordinating efforts with forensic experts.
